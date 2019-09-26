UrduPoint.com
Newly Elected President Of Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Vows To Resolve Traders' Problems

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:39 PM

Newly elected president of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry vows to resolve traders' problems

The newly elected president of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Doulat Ram Lohana on Thursday vowed to resolve all problems being encountered by the traders' community

While addressing the business community after being elected as president of the Chamber here at conference hall, Lohana said he had always worked for uplifting and development of the chamber since its inception and would continue to do so during his entire tenure. He assured all HCSTSI members that he would live up to their expectations as they had expressed confidence on his leadership.

Doulat Ram said trader's community as well as whole nation condemned the Indian atrocities against innocent people of occupied Kashmir, adding that one day Kashmir will become part of Pakistan.

