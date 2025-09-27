Newly Inducted 31st STP Batch Visits PTC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Newly inducted civil servants of the Commerce and Trade Group, as part of the 31st Specialized Training Program (STP) at the Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD), visited the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC).
The session provided the newly inducted civil servants with an in-depth understanding of Pakistan’s largest export sector and its significance for the national economy, said a news release here on Saturday.
Officers were briefed on the structure of the textile and apparel value chain, its share in the overall exports share of Pakistan and GDP and the challenges faced by the Industry along the policy support required to enhance exports of Pakistan were also shared with the newly inducted Civil Servants.
Delivering a detailed presentation, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PTC, Muhammad H. Shafqaat, underlined the vital contribution of the textile and apparel sector to the national economy and exports.
He highlighted major challenges such as high costs of doing business and policy uncertainty, while also shedding light on opportunities and risks linked to the EU Green Deal on the future of Pakistan’s trade with the European Union, the country’s largest trading partner.
He emphasized the need for regionally competitive energy, tax, wage and interest rate policies to remain competitive with competitors of Pakistan like Bangladesh, Vietnam China and India, especially in the wake of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.
The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, enabling officers to engage on issues of trade competitiveness, sustainability and policy frameworks.On behalf of PTC, a commemorative shield was also presented to the participants.
Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal said such exercises are crucial in preparing future policymakers to better understand the realities of industry, ensuring that Pakistan’s trade policies are responsive to both domestic challenges and evolving global market dynamics.
He said that “engaging with the private sector during training is critical for our newly inducted civil servants. Visits such as the one to the Pakistan Textile Council ensure that officers understand the real challenges faced by industry, from energy and taxation to global trade requirements like the EU Green Deal. Once in service, these officers will be in positions where their decisions directly impact trade policy. Exposure at this stage equips them to address industry concerns more effectively and to design policies that strengthen Pakistan’s competitiveness in global markets.”
The training program will conclude in April 2026, after which the officers will be posted to various trade-related offices inside and outside the Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
More Stories From Business
-
Newly inducted 31st STP batch visits PTC5 minutes ago
-
Newly inducted 31st STP batch visits PTC45 minutes ago
-
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh56 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1,900 to Rs397,700 per tola2 hours ago
-
Ahsan seeks 10,000 PhD scholarships for Pakistani students, ASEAN-level trade access under CPEC 2.02 hours ago
-
CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 202510 hours ago
-
Pak–Sri Lanka economic ties set to touch new heights: High Commissioner19 hours ago
-
FBR removes estimated market value column from income tax return form 202519 hours ago
-
NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for journalists21 hours ago
-
PSX launches EOD Market Data on Deutsche Borse AG Data Shop21 hours ago