Newly inducted 31st STP batch visits PTC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Newly inducted civil servants of the Commerce and Trade Group, as part of the 31st Specialized Training Program (STP) at the Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD), visited the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC).

The session provided the newly inducted civil servants with an in-depth understanding of Pakistan’s largest export sector and its significance for the national economy, said a news release here on Saturday.

Officers were briefed on the structure of the textile and apparel value chain, its share in the overall exports share of Pakistan and GDP and the challenges faced by the Industry along the policy support required to enhance exports of Pakistan were also shared with the newly inducted Civil Servants.

Delivering a detailed presentation, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PTC, Muhammad H. Shafqaat, underlined the vital contribution of the textile and apparel sector to the national economy and exports.

He highlighted major challenges such as high costs of doing business and policy uncertainty, while also shedding light on opportunities and risks linked to the EU Green Deal on the future of Pakistan’s trade with the European Union, the country’s largest trading partner.

He emphasized the need for regionally competitive energy, tax, wage and interest rate policies to remain competitive with competitors of Pakistan like Bangladesh, Vietnam China and India, especially in the wake of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.

The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, enabling officers to engage on issues of trade competitiveness, sustainability and policy frameworks.On behalf of PTC, a commemorative shield was also presented to the participants.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal said such exercises are crucial in preparing future policymakers to better understand the realities of industry, ensuring that Pakistan’s trade policies are responsive to both domestic challenges and evolving global market dynamics.

He said that “engaging with the private sector during training is critical for our newly inducted civil servants. Visits such as the one to the Pakistan Textile Council ensure that officers understand the real challenges faced by industry, from energy and taxation to global trade requirements like the EU Green Deal. Once in service, these officers will be in positions where their decisions directly impact trade policy. Exposure at this stage equips them to address industry concerns more effectively and to design policies that strengthen Pakistan’s competitiveness in global markets.”

The training program will conclude in April 2026, after which the officers will be posted to various trade-related offices inside and outside the Pakistan.