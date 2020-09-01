UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly-tweaked Dow Index Opens Week Lower

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:17 AM

Newly-tweaked Dow index opens week lower

Wall Street stocks paused near record levels early Monday ahead of key economic data later in the week, with a newly-tweaked Dow index edging lower

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):Wall Street stocks paused near record levels early Monday ahead of key economic data later in the week, with a newly-tweaked Dow index edging lower.

The final session of a heady August opened on a lackluster note as markets await employment data and updates on the manufacturing and services sectors in the coming days.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent to 28,539.83.

The broad-based S&P 500 was essentially flat at 3,507.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.3 percent at 11,729.11.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at records Friday, the latest milestones in the wake of extraordinary fiscal and monetary measures to boost the coronavirus-battered US economy.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida described as "critical" a shift in the US central bank's monetary policy to allow higher inflation to maximize employment.

The Dow's new components, Amgen, Honeywell International and Salesforce, were all marginally lower in their first session in the blue-chip index.

United Airlines also fell, shedding 1.8 percent as it announced it was eliminating change fees for travel within the United States, the latest concession by a carrier in the wake of a severe industry downturn due to Covid-19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank United States August Stocks Market All Industry Dow Jones Employment

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

51 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

1 hour ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

33 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure ..

33 minutes ago

W.House calls on Russia to 'respect Belarus' sover ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.