News Reports About 70 Years Of Inflation In Pakistan Are Misleading: Sohail Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:52 PM

News reports about 70 years of inflation in Pakistan are misleading: Sohail Ahmed

The spokesperson of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Sohail Ahmed Tuesday said the news reports about 70 years of inflation in Pakistan are misleading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The spokesperson of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Sohail Ahmed Tuesday said the news reports about 70 years of inflation in Pakistan are misleading.

He said the one who made this news has no idea of the history of seventy years and is not aware of the current ground and global realities.

The spokesperson said there is no link between the title of the report and the data in the article, all data on inflation is provided by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

"The title mentions that the record of 70 years of inflation in Pakistan has been broken.The article points out that only three or four items are expensive. An attempt has been made to create a sensation by deviating from the statistics and putting wrong headlines," he added.

He said inflation can only be accurately compared to the Consumer price Index (CPI) which is compiled from 356 items in urban to 244 items in rural.

He further said the situation at the moment is that the world is in the grip of inflation, Decades of inflation from China to Germany have been broken.

The spokesperson said the current inflation rate in the country is around 9%, which is more or less close to this year's target and lower than last year.

"Despite global inflation, the government is making every effort to minimize the effects of inflation. Due to the continuous efforts of the government, the prices of flour, sugar and vegetables have started falling and steps are also being taken to reduce the rates of cooking oil and ghee in the coming days," he added.

He said the government is pursuing a policy of providing relief to the people through targeted subsidies and If we look at the past, the rate of inflation in different periods has been much higher than today.

