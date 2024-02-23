Next government to focus on promoting ease of doing business: Qaiser Sheikh

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 06:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Newly elected Member National Assembly of PML-N and former Chairperson, NA Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Friday said that next government would focus on promoting ease of doing business.

He said that ease of doing  business would facilitate better growth of business and investment activities in the country. He said this while talking to the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Qaiser Sheikh said that new government would make business and economic policies in consultation with the business community to promote a conducive business environment and support them in business promotion.

He said that next government would try to bring further reforms in Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to broaden the tax net and improve tax culture.

Addressing the key issues of business community, he said new government would also focus on enhancing its role in the economic development of this country. He assured that he would cooperate with the business community in addressing their concerns and facilitating them in business development.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that Pakistan needs to promote trade and exports to revive its economy. He urged  the government to extend maximum facilitation to the private sectors in realizing the actual export potential of the country. He said that loss-making commercial state-owned entities are a huge burden on national exchequer and urged the new government to expedite their privatization process to reduce their losses and improve the performance.

He said that Pakistan has huge potential to promote regional trade. He also urged the new government to work for regional trade promotion to achieve beneficial results for its economy.  He hoped that business community would fully cooperate with new government in promoting the business and economic interests of the country.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI urged to focus on promoting industrialization to create new jobs and improve exports. For this purpose, more industrial zones should be established across the country that would attract investment to the country, he added.

