Next Meeting of OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee Scheduled for October 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will take place on October 4, OPEC said on Friday in a communique.

"The next meeting of the JMMC (50th) is scheduled for 04 October 2023," the communique read.

At the Friday meeting, the JMMC did not make any recommendations on changing oil production quotas.

"The committee also expressed its full recognition and support for the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market and reiterated its appreciation for the Kingdom's additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day and for extending it for the month of September. The committee also acknowledged the Russian Federation for its additional voluntary reduction of exports by 300 kbd for the month of September," the communique read.