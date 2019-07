Next Meeting of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to Be Held in Abu Dhabi in Sept - Oman Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee will be be held in Abu Dhabi in September, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Al Rumhi told reporters Tuesday.

"The next meeting will be early September in Abu Dhabi," he said.