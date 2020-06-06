(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The next OPEC meeting will take place in the usual offline format in Austria's Vienna on November 30, the organization said on Saturday in a press release.

"The Conference confirmed that its next Ordinary Meeting will convene in Vienna, Austria, on 30 November 2020, and noted that September 2020 will mark the 60 Year Anniversary since the founding of OPEC in Baghdad in 1960," the press release read.

The OPEC+ meeting will take place one day later, on December 1.

"The Meeting decided that an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting also will convene in Vienna, Austria, on 01 December 2020," the OPEC said in another press release on Saturday.

The Saturday meeting's communique also called on OPEC and OPEC+ participants to meet obligations under the oil production deal as the "global oil demand expected to contract by around 9 mb/d [million barrels per day] for the whole of 2020"