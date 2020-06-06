UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next OPEC Meeting Scheduled For November 30 In Austria's Vienna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:37 PM

Next OPEC Meeting Scheduled for November 30 in Austria's Vienna

The next OPEC meeting will take place in the usual offline format in Austria's Vienna on November 30, the organization said on Saturday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The next OPEC meeting will take place in the usual offline format in Austria's Vienna on November 30, the organization said on Saturday in a press release.

"The Conference confirmed that its next Ordinary Meeting will convene in Vienna, Austria, on 30 November 2020, and noted that September 2020 will mark the 60 Year Anniversary since the founding of OPEC in Baghdad in 1960," the press release read.

The OPEC+ meeting will take place one day later, on December 1.

"The Meeting decided that an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting also will convene in Vienna, Austria, on 01 December 2020," the OPEC said in another press release on Saturday.

The Saturday meeting's communique also called on OPEC and OPEC+ participants to meet obligations under the oil production deal as the "global oil demand expected to contract by around 9 mb/d [million barrels per day] for the whole of 2020"

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Vienna Baghdad Austria September November December 2020

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

23 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 2 Border G ..

40 seconds ago

ADAFSA issues guide on handling food safely during ..

2 hours ago

OPEC proposes to extend deep output cuts through J ..

41 seconds ago

'Tortoise' Kameko downs Pinatubo to take English 2 ..

43 seconds ago

172 profiteers fined in two days

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.