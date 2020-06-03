UrduPoint.com
Next OPEC+ Meeting To Be Held In Coming Days, OPEC Reports To Be Reviewed - Oil Ministry

Next OPEC+ Meeting to Be Held in Coming Days, OPEC Reports to Be Reviewed - Oil Ministry

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled to be held in upcoming days to review OPEC reports and consequences of the recent decision to cut oil production, Iraqi Oil Ministry's spokesman Assam Jihad told Sputnik on Wednesday

"At the next meeting, which is scheduled to be held during these days, there will be a review of reports of the OPEC's research center, as well as of impacts of the decision to cut oil production on the global market," Jihad said.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources, that the OPEC+ meeting, initially expected to take place on Thursday, might be canceled due to problems with quota violations.

