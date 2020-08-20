UrduPoint.com
Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting On Oil Output Cuts Scheduled For Sept 17

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting on Oil Output Cuts Scheduled for Sept 17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has been set for September 17, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will convene a day earlier, OPEC said in a press release Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ ministers met to discuss the compliance with the agreed quotas of oil production cuts.

"The next meetings of the JTC and the JMMC are scheduled for 16 September and 17 September 2020, respectively," the organization said.

According to the press release, the OPEC-non-OPEC members "have reaffirmed their commitment in the [Declaration of Cooperation] to achieve full and timely conformity" with the target volumes of production cuts.

"The underperforming Members of the Committee reaffirmed their commitment to compensate for the shortfalls in May, June, and July 2020 by the end of September 2020," the press release read.

