Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting on Oil Output Cuts Slated for November 17 - Cartel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) was scheduled for November 17, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will meet on November 16, OPEC said in a press release on Monday.

"The next meetings of the JTC and the JMMC are scheduled for 16 November and 17 November 2020, respectively," OPEC said in a communique.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ energy ministers met to discuss the compliance with the agreed quotas of oil production cuts amid the looming second wave of COVID-19 and lackluster energy prices.