Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting On Oil Output Cuts Slated For November 17 - Cartel
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) was scheduled for November 17, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will meet on November 16, OPEC said in a press release on Monday.
"The next meetings of the JTC and the JMMC are scheduled for 16 November and 17 November 2020, respectively," OPEC said in a communique.
Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ energy ministers met to discuss the compliance with the agreed quotas of oil production cuts amid the looming second wave of COVID-19 and lackluster energy prices.