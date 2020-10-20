UrduPoint.com
Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting On Oil Output Cuts Slated For November 17 - Cartel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting on Oil Output Cuts Slated for November 17 - Cartel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) was scheduled for November 17, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will meet on November 16, OPEC said in a press release on Monday.

"The next meetings of the JTC and the JMMC are scheduled for 16 November and 17 November 2020, respectively," OPEC said in a communique.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak noted that the meeting would focus on the situation in the coming months.

"We agreed to meet next time in November, in a month, in order to sum up the results for October and assess the situation that will develop in the winter," Novak said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ energy ministers met to discuss the compliance with the agreed quotas of oil production cuts amid the looming second wave of COVID-19 and lackluster energy prices.

