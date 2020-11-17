Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting on Oil Output Cuts Slated for December 17

The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is scheduled for December 17, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will meet on December 16, OPEC said in a communique on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is scheduled for December 17, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will meet on December 16, OPEC said in a communique on Tuesday.

"The next meetings of the JTC and the JMMC are scheduled for 16 December and 17 December 2020, respectively," OPEC said after the JMMC meeting.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ energy ministers met to discuss the compliance with the agreed quotas of oil production cuts amid the second wave of COVID-19.

At the same time, OPEC is expected to hold an annual conference on November 30, while the OPEC+ will hold an annual ministerial meeting on December 1.