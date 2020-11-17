UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting On Oil Output Cuts Slated For December 17

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:35 PM

Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting on Oil Output Cuts Slated for December 17

The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is scheduled for December 17, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will meet on December 16, OPEC said in a communique on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is scheduled for December 17, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will meet on December 16, OPEC said in a communique on Tuesday.

"The next meetings of the JTC and the JMMC are scheduled for 16 December and 17 December 2020, respectively," OPEC said after the JMMC meeting.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ energy ministers met to discuss the compliance with the agreed quotas of oil production cuts amid the second wave of COVID-19.

At the same time, OPEC is expected to hold an annual conference on November 30, while the OPEC+ will hold an annual ministerial meeting on December 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same November December 2020

Recent Stories

Club World Cup in Qatar rescheduled for February

2 minutes ago

Chinese car battery maker eyes 2-bn-euro base in G ..

2 minutes ago

Greenland's largest glaciers likely to melt faster ..

2 minutes ago

Mozambique's insurgency displaces 33,000 in a week ..

2 minutes ago

Barcelona hit hard as La Liga slashes salary caps

2 minutes ago

Saudis signal readiness to 'tweak' OPEC+ oil deal

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.