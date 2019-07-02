Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting to Be Held December 6 in Vienna - OPEC President

The next OPEC-non-OPEC ministerial meeting will be held December 6 in Vienna, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo, who is the current OPEC president, said at a press conference after the OPEC+ talks in Vienna on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The next OPEC-non-OPEC ministerial meeting will be held December 6 in Vienna, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo, who is the current OPEC president, said at a press conference after the OPEC+ talks in Vienna on Tuesday.

"We have decided that the next OPEC-non-OPEC conference will convene on December 6 in Vienna," Quevedo said.