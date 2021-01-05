Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting to Take Place on March 4 - Communique

The next meeting of the entire alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC nations will be held on March 4 and will be preceded by a meeting of a Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee on February 3 and March 3, the OPEC said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The next meeting of the entire alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC nations will be held on March 4 and will be preceded by a meeting of a Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee on February 3 and March 3, the OPEC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting concluded after a two-day session.

"The [OPEC+] Meeting decided to hold the next Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) Meeting on 3 February 2021, followed by a JMMC Meeting on 3 March 2021 and OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 4 March 2021," the statement read.