Next Punjab ADP To Have Rs 350b Outlay: Hashim Jawan Bakhat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:12 AM

Next Punjab ADP to have Rs 350b outlay: Hashim Jawan Bakhat

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat Tuesday announced that Punjab Annual Development Plan (ADP) for 2020-21 would be Rs 350 billion which would gradually increased in year by year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat Tuesday announced that Punjab Annual Development Plan (ADP) for 2020-21 would be Rs 350 billion which would gradually increased in year by year. Addressing a Pre-Budget Public Private Partnership Dialogue organized by Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) here, he assured that instead of establishment of authorities in public sector, the matter pertaining to issuance of certification to private sector would be addressed in the next budget.

Provincial Minister said that Punjab government would facilitate private sector and single tax return form was ready but to be launched after resolving the matters in national tax form. The provincial government was committed to remove obstacles for private sector, he said, citing that tax and stamp duties had already been reduced for construction industry while 50 more taxes would be abolished in the budget 2020-21.

Hashim Jawan Bakhat said that on the demand of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, duties on imports of exporting sector were exempted. He mentioned that modern police stations were being established in Punjab and on the demand on businessmen and traders, these polices stations would be established in commercial centers on priority basis. Further, revival of Lahore Ring Road was also done while work on Southern loop was underway.

Punjab Finance Minister called upon the private sector to come up with solid and doable proposals as well as point out their issues regarding public sector at the earliest so that these could be addressed in the next budget.

On this occasion, Punjab Industry and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that provincial government in collaboration with Bank of Punjab was going to launch a new start-up programme worth Rs 30 billion for training and support of start-ups in various businesses while 20 percent share would be for women in the programme. He said that a Research Board for Pharmaceutical Industry had been established with a cost of Rs 600 million and it would be operational soon. He assured that textile industry issues would be resolved on priority basis and government was considering concessional tariffs for the industry. He said out of box solutions were being introduced for industrial revival.TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) Chairman Salman Siddique briefed the meeting about the measure taken for promotion of technical education and skill development.

PBIT Chairman Jahnzab Burana highlighted the government's developmental initiatives for the IT, pharmaceutical and textile sectors.

