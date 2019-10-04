Next Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Transit Talks to Be Held on October 28 - Sefcovic

The next round of Russia-Ukraine-EU negotiations on Russian gas transit through Ukraine will be held on October 28, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The next round of Russia-Ukraine-EU negotiations on Russian gas transit through Ukraine will be held on October 28, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.

Sefcovic has previously said that the trilateral talks will resume in late October, voicing hope that an agreement in principle will be reached.

"Glad to host the next round of #TrilateralGasTalks with #Russia and #Ukraine on 28 Oct., building on the progress achieved earlier this month," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter.