UrduPoint.com

Next Winter In Europe To Be 'More Challenging' Given Lack Of Russian Gas - US Energy Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Next Winter in Europe to Be 'More Challenging' Given Lack of Russian Gas - US Energy Dept.

The following winter will be even more challenging for Europe amid lack of Russian gas for storage and unfinished liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, Deputy US Energy Secretary David Turk said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The following winter will be even more challenging for Europe amid lack of Russian gas for storage and unfinished liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, Deputy US Energy Secretary David Turk said on Tuesday.

"I think, next winter is going to be even more challenging," Turk said.

"We won't have that Russian gas coming in to fill up the offers, to fill up the storages as we've had for this past winter."

Turk said the situation concerning energy in Europe will extend not only next year but in the following several years since it will take three to four years to complete building the LNG facilities.

The gap of three to four years before Europe has a reliable gas supply will be a "challenge" to deal with despite the existing efforts to remedy the situation, Turk added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe David Gas

Recent Stories

Tow new routes of Pink bus to be operational from ..

Tow new routes of Pink bus to be operational from 1st March: Sharjeel Memon

30 seconds ago
 German Foreign Minister Concerned About Reports of ..

German Foreign Minister Concerned About Reports of Uranium Enrichment in Iran

8 minutes ago
 Saudi govt making all out efforts for ease, comfor ..

Saudi govt making all out efforts for ease, comfort of pilgrims

8 minutes ago
 Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Balo ..

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch calls on Chief Minister Bal ..

8 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country: PMD

8 minutes ago
 Meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee on Affe ..

Meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee on Affected Employees held

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.