Next Winter in Europe to Be 'More Challenging' Given Lack of Russian Gas - US Energy Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The following winter will be even more challenging for Europe amid lack of Russian gas for storage and unfinished liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, Deputy US Energy Secretary David Turk said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The following winter will be even more challenging for Europe amid lack of Russian gas for storage and unfinished liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, Deputy US Energy Secretary David Turk said on Tuesday.

"I think, next winter is going to be even more challenging," Turk said.

"We won't have that Russian gas coming in to fill up the offers, to fill up the storages as we've had for this past winter."

Turk said the situation concerning energy in Europe will extend not only next year but in the following several years since it will take three to four years to complete building the LNG facilities.

The gap of three to four years before Europe has a reliable gas supply will be a "challenge" to deal with despite the existing efforts to remedy the situation, Turk added.