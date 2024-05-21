NGOs Seeking Climate Trial Of French Oil Giant TotalEnergies
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) NGOs filed a criminal complaint against French oil giant TotalEnergies and its top shareholders in Paris on Tuesday, seeking a trial for involuntary manslaughter and other consequences of climate change "chaos".
The case targets the company's board, including chief executive Patrick Pouyanne, and major shareholders that backed its climate strategy, including US investment firm BlackRock and Norway's central bank, Norges Bank.
In a statement, the three NGOs and eight individuals said they accused the group of "deliberately endangering the lives of others, involuntary manslaughter, neglecting to address a disaster, and damaging biodiversity".
The complaint was filed at the Paris judicial court, which has environmental and health departments, three days before TotalEnergies holds its annual shareholders meeting.
The prosecutor now has three months to decide whether to open a judicial investigation, the NGOs said. If it does not go ahead, the plaintiffs can take their case directly before an investigative judge.
"This legal action could set a precedent in the history of climate litigation as it opens the way to holding fossil fuel producers and shareholders responsible before criminal courts for the chaos caused by climate change," the NGOs said. The plaintiffs include "victims or survivors of climate-related disasters" in Australia, Belgium, France, Greece, Pakistan, the Philippines and Zimbabwe.
Oil and gas companies, other corporations and governments are facing a growing number of legal cases related to the climate crisis worldwide. TotalEnergies is facing other legal cases in France related to climate change.
Fossil fuels -- oil, gas and coal -- are the biggest contributors to heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions.
"TotalEnergies has known the direct link between its activities and climate change for over half a century, since at least 1971," the NGOs said.
"TotalEnergies followed a climate sceptic line in order to waste time, delay decision-making and protect its increasing investments in fossil fuels," they added.
One of the plaintiffs in the latest case is Benjamin Van Bunderen Robberechts, a 17-year-old Belgian whose friend Rosa died in flash floods in Belgium at the age of 15 in 2021.
"It's horrible that there are people who value their profits so much more than human lives," Van Bunderen Robberechts, who has since founded the non-profit Climate Justice for Rosa, said in the statement.
"I will do everything in my power to fight the climate situation and hold those responsible to account," he said.
