ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) will cooperate in the protection and promotion of cultural heritage in Pakistan.

These views were expressed by NHLH Division Secretary Inaamullah Khan, in a meeting with new UNESCO Director/Representative Patricia McPhillips.

He said the Literary Heritage Division was working to preserve the national heritage and steps were being taken in that regard.

Patricia McPhillips briefed the secretary about the activities implemented by UNESCO in protection and promotion of culture.

She said in future UNESCO would work together with NH&LH to safeguard the intangible cultural heritage of various parts of Pakistan.

She said UNESCO was committed to safeguard the Pakistan's rich heritage to promote cultural diversity, peace, conserving archaeological sites and monuments.