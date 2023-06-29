Open Menu

Nicaragua, Russia Discussing Trade In National Currencies - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Nicaragua, Russia Discussing Trade in National Currencies - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Managua and Moscow are having conversations with respect to conducting trade in national currencies, including when paying for Russian wheat, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik.

"It's a topic (switching to national currencies) of conversations that is universal among friends that are fighting against US hegemony. These are necessary discussions. This mess started conversations that we're sustaining among our representatives and our banking representatives," Moncada said.

The foreign minister also said Nicaragua would like to pay for Russian wheat in either rubles or cordoba.

