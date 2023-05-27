The economy of Nicaragua grew by 3.2% in the first three months of this year, with the largest growth recorded in the hotel and restaurant business, as well as mining, the country's Central Bank said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The economy of Nicaragua grew by 3.2% in the first three months of this year, with the largest growth recorded in the hotel and restaurant business, as well as mining, the country's Central Bank said.

"The monthly index of economic activity showed an increase of 2.7% compared to March 2022, 3.2% in January-March and 3.

4% on average for the year," the Central Bank said in a Friday statement.

The bank specified that in March, the largest monthly growth was observed in the hotel and restaurant services (23.2%), the operation of mines and quarries (12.8%), as well as the service sector (9%).

Negative economic dynamics were observed in Nicaragua's fisheries, construction, as well as water and electricity supplies.