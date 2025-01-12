Open Menu

NICF Invites Application For Its 6th Cohort

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

NICF invites application for its 6th cohort

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF), established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, has invited applications for its 6th cohort and the candidates can apply till January 31, 2025.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan encouraged students to apply to realise their dream of innovative business plans in addition to contributing their role in knowledge-based economy.

He said that the nations relying on knowledge-based economy were proving their mettle in the modern era.

He stressed the need to flourish the culture of innovations that would address the challenges and become a catalyst of change.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to develop the entrepreneurial skills in the youth so that they could become job providers rather than job seekers.

He said that NICF was leading AgriTech incubator funded by Ignite – National Technology Fund and the Ministry of IT & Telecom, and managed by a consortium of industry leaders including Fauji Fertilizer Ltd.

NICF Project Director Zeeshan Shahid said that startups had successfully tackled critical challenges such as food security, water scarcity and climate change.

He said that since its inception in September 2022, NICF had incubated 73 startups during its five successful cohorts and generated over 1,100 jobs and contributed significantly to Pakistan's economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Business Water Job January September All Industry Jobs University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dha ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

10 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academ ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

10 minutes ago
 70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

39 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

40 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

55 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

1 hour ago
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

1 hour ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

3 hours ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business