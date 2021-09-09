Nickel Price Reaches Record High Since May 2014

The price of nickel has hit a record high over $20,000 for the first time since May 2014, trading data showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The price of nickel has hit a record high over $20,000 for the first time since May 2014, trading data showed on Thursday.

As of 06:47 GMT, nickel futures rose by 2.06% to $20,090 per one tonne.

Aluminum has also broke a 13-year record, trading at $2,833.

The price has been rising since Monday in the wake of a coup in Guinea that sparked concerns over continuity of bauxite supplies.

Nickel alloys, including aluminum, are widely utilized in end-use industries, such as aerospace, defense, chemical, energy, and automotive, among others, due to their excellent corrosion resistance, strength, toughness, metallurgical ability, and weldability.