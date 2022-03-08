Nickel soars to record above $100,000 per tonne

The price of nickel skyrocketed to a record high on Tuesday over concerns about Russian production as the Ukraine conflict has rocked commodity markets

London, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of nickel skyrocketed to a record high on Tuesday over concerns about Russian production as the Ukraine conflict has rocked commodity markets.

The metal, which is used to make stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles, briefly traded at $101,365 per tonne before easing back to $82,195.