Nickel Soars To Record Above $100,000 Per Tonne

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 12:46 PM

London, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of nickel skyrocketed to a record high on Tuesday over concerns about Russian production as the Ukraine conflict has rocked commodity markets.

The metal, which is used to make stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles, briefly traded at $101,365 per tonne before easing back to $82,195.

