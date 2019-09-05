Nigeria Boycotting World Economic Forum in S. Africa Over Attacks on Nigerians - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Nigeria decided to boycott the World Economic Forum in South Africa over attacks on Nigerian citizens in the country, Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant to the Nigerian president on new media, said on Wednesday.

South African media has reported, citing the local police, that on Sunday and Monday, security officers in the country arrested at least 100 people involved in robbery of shops, mostly owned by the Nigerians in Johannesburg and areas of the Gauteng province. According to the Punch newspaper, looting of shops started last week after a South African taxi driver was allegedly killed by a Nigerian drug dealer.

"Nigerian government has boycotted the World Economic Forum holding in Cape Town, South Africa, but some individuals from Nigeria including a former Minister are attending on their own," the presidential personal assistant said.

On Tuesday, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said that he had summoned High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria Bobby Moroe over the attacks on Nigerians.

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari said that he had sent a special envoy to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to share concern over the situation and "ensure that the South African Government is doing everything within its power in this regard."

The World Economic Forum has started earlier in the day and will last through Friday.