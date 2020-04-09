UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Looks Forward To OPEC+ Meeting - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:49 PM

Nigeria Looks Forward to OPEC+ Meeting - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Nigeria is looking forward to the OPEC+ meeting set for later on Thursday and intends to continue its collaboration with OPEC and other major allies to address the turbulence on the market, the country's ambassador to Russia, Prof. Steve Davies Ugbah, told Sputnik.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria welcomes the role of Saudi Arabia and other members of the OPEC family and non-OPEC oil producers in calling for a meeting that will address the turbulence that the global oil producing nations have found themselves. Nigeria is therefore looking forward to the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 09, 2020," the diplomat said.

Nigeria has been "an intrinsic part of collaborations by key OPEC members ... in addressing turbulence in the global oil market," Ugbah added.

"She will continue to sustain this in the light of her membership of OPEC and in consideration of mutual interests with such strategic allies as the Russian Federation," the ambassador said.

Oil price fell sharp on the global markets in early March after parties to the OPEC+ deal on output cuts failed to agree on the extension of the agreement past April 1. In addition, the uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and virus-linked restrictions, including massive air travel suspension, have wreaked havoc on the market.

