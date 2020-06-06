UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Pledges To Compensate For Inability To Fully Meet Obligations Under OPEC+ Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 04:17 PM

Nigeria Pledges to Compensate for Inability to Fully Meet Obligations Under OPEC+ Deal

Nigeria is going to further reduce oil production in July-September to compensate for its failure to fully meet its obligations under the OPEC+ output cuts deal between May and June, the country's Ministry of Petroleum Resources said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Nigeria is going to further reduce oil production in July-September to compensate for its failure to fully meet its obligations under the OPEC+ output cuts deal between May and June, the country's Ministry of Petroleum Resources said on Saturday.

"As OPEC meets today, Nigeria reconfirms our commitment under the existing agreement; Subscribes to the concept of compensation by countries who are unable to attain full conformity (100%) in May and June to accommodate it in July, August and September," the ministry tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Nigeria May June July August September

Recent Stories

Wasim Khan to donate PKR1.5m to the PCB Welfare Fu ..

5 minutes ago

Briefing On The Implementation Of The Preparedness ..

1 hour ago

HUAWEI Nova 7i –The Hottest Selling Secret Weapo ..

1 hour ago

Masdar&#039;s innovations support government&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking practical steps to make Pakistan green ..

4 minutes ago

Around 1,000 Gather in Italy's Genoa for Peaceful ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.