Nigeria Pledges to Compensate for Inability to Fully Meet Obligations Under OPEC+ Deal

Nigeria is going to further reduce oil production in July-September to compensate for its failure to fully meet its obligations under the OPEC+ output cuts deal between May and June, the country's Ministry of Petroleum Resources said on Saturday

"As OPEC meets today, Nigeria reconfirms our commitment under the existing agreement; Subscribes to the concept of compensation by countries who are unable to attain full conformity (100%) in May and June to accommodate it in July, August and September," the ministry tweeted.