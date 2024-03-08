Open Menu

Nigeria Targets Cryptocurrency In Bid To End Naira Freefall

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 06:16 PM

Nigeria targets cryptocurrency in bid to end naira freefall

The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is halting operations in Nigeria's naira currency as the government puts cryptobusinesses under increasing scrutiny

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is halting operations in Nigeria's naira currency as the government puts cryptobusinesses under increasing scrutiny.

The decision came after authorities in Africa's biggest economy imposed restrictions on cryptocurrency exchanges as part of attempts to halt the sliding value of the local currency.

Nigeria's central bank governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said at the end of last month that cryptocurrency exchanges were conduits for money laundering.

He singled out Binance as the biggest culprit.

"Certain practices go on that indicate illicit flows going through a number of these entities," Cardoso said.

"In the case of Binance, in the last one year alone, $26 billion has passed through Binance Nigeria from sources and users who we cannot adequately identify.

"

Changpeng Zhao, who was head of Binance, has pleaded guilty to violating anti-money laundering laws in the United States.

With the naira weakening almost daily, crypto exchanges have been seen as one way Nigerians can protect their money against the currency's plummet.

Since the government floated the naira in May, the currency has fallen from around 410 to the dollar to around 1,600 naira to the greenback on the official exchange.

In late February, a dollar was exchanged for as much as 1,900 naira on the black market.

Officials have accused crypto exchanges of distorting foreign exchange rates, contributing to the naira's weakening.

Binance did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment on the allegations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa World Governor Exchange Dollar Bank United States Nigeria Cryptocurrency Money February May Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tigh ..

Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened

59 seconds ago
 Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

1 minute ago
 Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to ..

Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads

1 minute ago
 British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi ..

British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP

1 minute ago
 Women’s Day observed at UET

Women’s Day observed at UET

1 minute ago
 UoS wrapped up its unique "Research Arena 2024":

UoS wrapped up its unique "Research Arena 2024":

10 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur restores Health Card facili ..

10 minutes ago
 Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right ..

Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right step in right direction

15 minutes ago
 UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Progr ..

UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Program

15 minutes ago
 PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender ..

PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence

16 minutes ago
 PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools

PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools

16 minutes ago
 SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Ro ..

SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Road

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business