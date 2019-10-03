Nigeria to Comply With OPEC+ Deal in October After Failing to Reduce Oil Output - Minister

While Nigeria failed to reduce its oil production in September due to attacks on Saudi oil facilities, it will resume compliance with the OPEC+ oil output cut deal in October, Oil Minister Timipre Silva said on Thursday

"Unfortunately, [due to] the events in Saudi Arabia ...

we felt that at that moment we may not be required to comply because of the shortages on the occasion of the Saudi attack, but definitely we will put everything back in motion, for compliance, I mean October, we are definitely going to cut back and comply," Silva said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

