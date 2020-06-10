Nigeria to Cut Up to 45,000 Bpd to Comply With OPEC+ Output Cuts by Mid-July

Nigeria will comply with its OPEC+ oil output target by mid-July at the latest by shaving up to 45,000 barrels off its daily production quota, the head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) said Wednesday

"Our oversupply was a little less than 100,000 barrels [per day]. That's really not significant...

We will make sure that at the latest by the mid of July we will come to full conformity," NNPC chief Mele Kyari said in an interview to Gulf Intelligence, an energy sector research firm.

Asked how many extra barrels a day Nigeria would have to cut in order to come to full compliance, Kyari said, "That will be 40,000-45,000 barrels a day additionally."

The OPEC club of major oil producers and their allies pressured Nigeria and other overproducing members to fully comply with the requirements of their April deal in the third quarter as well a make up for oversupply in May.