Nigeria To Increase Natural Gas Use To Meet UN-Set Development Sustainable Goals - NNPC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:37 PM

Nigeria to Increase Natural Gas Use to Meet UN-Set Development Sustainable Goals - NNPC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) - West Africa's energy hub Nigeria will strengthen industrial use of natural gas to embark on a greener policy that meets targets set by the United Nations-backed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced on Tuesday.

The SDGs, adopted in September 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly, include 17 sustainable goals that should be achieved by 2030 and designed "to create a better and more sustainable future for all."

"Nigeria is intensifying the use of Natural Gas to ensure lower emissions. Natural Gas has been identified as the fuel of choice for the future as it has the full credentials to support the achievement of Sustainable Developmentt Goals (SDGs)," NNPC said in a tweet, citing its Managing Director Mele Kyari.

In the tweet, Kyari also gave the positive outlook for the country's petroleum sector, touting "attractive market conditions, large market, significant crude distillation capacity additions from various refinery projects, [and] improvements of the distribution network & the use of natural gas.

"

The NNDP, which initially set a time frame for privatization in September, operates four poorly-maintained refineries located in Warri Port Harcourt and Kaduna. Talks to revamp the refineries have been ongoing since 2019. According to Kyari, the NNPC group relies on private sector funding to revamp three of the facilities.

"The rehabilitation exercise involves working with Globally Reputable Engineering Procurement and Construction Companies (EPCs) to revamp the existing refineries to operate at world-class capacity utilization levels," Kyari said.

Nigeria's natural gas reserves are estimated to be thrice the country's crude oil reserves. However, most of the country's gas is flared off.

More Stories From Business

