Nigeria to resume domestic flights next week

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Nigeria will resume domestic flights from next Wednesday, the aviation minister said, in a move to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Nigeria shut its airspace in March to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that has so far infected 26,484 people and claimed 603 lives.

"I am glad to announce that Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on the 8th of July, 2020," Hadi Sirika said on Twitter, referring to the airports serving the national capital and the country's economic hub. He said airports in the northern city of Kano, Port Harcourt in the south and others would reopen on July 11 and 15.

Sirika however said international flights would remain banned for now, adding: "Bear with us, please."joa/ach