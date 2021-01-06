UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Vows To Fully Offset Shortcomings With OPEC+ Oil Cuts By March - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Nigeria aims to fully offset shortcomings with the OPEC+ oil production cuts by March after failing to comply with the quota in the previous months, Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva said on Tuesday.

"We believe we will be able to liquidate the overproduction figure completely by March, when we come back again," Sylva said at a press conference after the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting.

Nigeria has managed to reduce its overproduction from over 300,000 barrels a day to 162,000 barrels a day since July to November, according to the minister.

In December, Nigeria's underperformance with the OPEC+ oil cuts will stand at slightly over 100,000 barrels a day, Sylva noted.

The OPEC+ alliance has established a mechanism, which allows those members, who failed to comply with the oil production quotas, to compensate their shortcomings later, in accordance with their plan. According to the OPEC statement, the underperformers with the oil cuts agreement should submit their new compensation plans by January 15.

