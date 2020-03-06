Nigeria Wants More Russian Companies Engaged in Infrastructure Projects - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Nigeria is interested in seeing more Russian companies engaged in various business projects, particularly those in the infrastructure area, on its soil, Nigerian Ambassador in Moscow Steve Davis Ugbah said on Friday.

"Nigeria has a huge infrastructure deficit. There is potential for investment opportunities. We need to build bridges, roads, we need to focus on our energy ... Rest assured, Nigeria is open and waiting for Russian business," Ugbah said.

The ambassador added that Nigeria was negotiating various projects with major Russian companies, including industrial conglomerate Rostech, nuclear corporation Rosatom, and energy giants Gazprom and Lukoil.

Ugbah added that Nigeria was in talks with Rosatom regarding the construction of a nuclear power plant and was negotiating the construction of a steel plant in the central Nigerian town of Ajaokuta with the Metprom metallurgy company, according to the ambassador.

The diplomat made his remarks during a business breakfast with the representatives of Russian companies at the Business Russia headquarters in Moscow.