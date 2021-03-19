Nigeria Wants Russian Investors to Join National Projects - Private Sector Alliance

Nigeria would like to have Russian investors participating in the country's projects, especially those related to the mining industry, Chairman of the Board of Nigeria Private Sector Alliance (NIPSA) Kayode Adetokunbo said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Nigeria would like to have Russian investors participating in the country's projects, especially those related to the mining industry, Chairman of the board of Nigeria Private Sector Alliance (NIPSA) Kayode Adetokunbo said on Friday.

"Nigeria is successfully attracting investments in its special economic zones. So far, Moscow companies are not active investors, and we would like Moscow companies to see the opportunities that exist in Africa, in Nigeria, today. The Moscow Region has become a leader, pulling other regions of Russia along the path of investment in Africa and on the path of an active presence in Africa," Adetokunbo said at a plenary session of the First International Moscow - Africa 2021 online conference.

Adetokunbo noted that sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure development, plastic and wood production, as well as mining, are important for the special economic zones of Nigeria.

"The fact is that Nigeria is very rich in natural resources. But, unfortunately, mining operations in the country are not active enough. If this sector is developing, everyone will benefit from this - Moscow, Russia, Nigeria, Africa. It seems to me that Russian companies should actively enter the Nigerian market," the chairman emphasized.

The official also said that Nigeria would very much like to work with Russia and Moscow in particular to improve the skills of the workforce in Africa.

"This is very important for our future development and partnership," Adetokunbo added.

According to him, Nigeria's GDP is growing and will grow even more rapidly in the future.