Nigeria Will Be Able To Replace Russian Oil Under Its OPEC+ Deal Quota - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Nigeria is ready to replace Russian oil supplies as part of its quota under the OPEC+ deal if necessary, Nigerian Ambassador to Moscow Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik, commenting on the possibility of replacing Russian supplies to European countries amid sanctions.

"If there is such a request, we are ready to satisfy it within the framework of our OPEC+ quota," Shehu said.

Nigeria is not interested in rising oil prices, so it is doing everything to maintain stability in the oil market, the diplomat said.

