Nigerian Airlines Suspend Operations Over High Fuel Prices

Published May 07, 2022

Nigerian Airlines Suspend Operations Over High Fuel Prices

Nigerian air carriers will terminate their operations starting May 9 until further notice due to surging costs of aviation fuel, Nigerian media reported on Saturday, citing a joint statement of the airlines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Nigerian air carriers will terminate their operations starting May 9 until further notice due to surging costs of aviation fuel, Nigerian media reported on Saturday, citing a joint statement of the airlines.

"The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) hereby wishes to regrettably inform the general public that member airlines will discontinue operations nationwide with effect from Monday May 9, 2022 until further notice," the statement read, as quoted by the Vanguard newspaper.

The statement added that despite the government's efforts, aviation fuel prices keep soaring, undermining "the sustainability of operations and financial viability of the airlines.

"

"Overtime, aviation fuel price (JetA1) has risen from N190 (naira, $0.41) per litre to N700 (naira, $1.69) currently. No airline in the world can absorb this kind of sudden shock from such an astronomical rise over a short period. While aviation fuel worldwide is said to cost about 40% of an airline's operating cost globally, the present hike has shut up Nigeria's operating cost to about 95%," the statement read.

Travelers were recommended to revise their flight routes to avoid being strangled in the Nigerian airports.

