Nigerian Central Bank to Allocate $2.5Bln to Agricultural Firms Amid Pandemic - Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Central Bank of Nigeria will provide concessional lending of over $2.5 billion to large agricultural businesses as part of the national COVID-19 response strategy, the Nigerian Presidency announced on Tuesday.

"The CBN is also providing concessional lending of: N100 billion to households and small businesses; N100 billion to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry; and N1 trillion to large agricultural and manufacturing businesses," the presidency tweeted.

Apart from this, the Central Bank has also established a fund to support households and micro and small companies to uphold the national economy battered by the pandemic. Also, tax relief measures have been implemented in the country.

Nigerian media have reported fears of the second coronavirus wave among the population, as the virus infection tally has reached 65,305 cases, while the death toll stands at 1,163.