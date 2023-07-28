Nigerian Delegation to Discuss Gas Exploration With Gazrpom - Spokesman

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Nigerian delegation at the Russia-Africa summit will discuss gas exploration and production opportunities in the country with Gazrpom, government spokesman Gabriel Aduda told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have a meeting with Gazprom later today.

And we will be discussing opportunities. We've got a lot of gas. We will be talking about exploring, extraction and development if gas infrastructure in Nigeria," Aduda said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.