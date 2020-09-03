UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Government Doing Best To Reduce Food Prices Amid COVID-19 Crisis - President

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:50 PM

Nigerian Government Doing Best to Reduce Food Prices Amid COVID-19 Crisis - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Nigeria is undertaking all possible measures to lower prices on food in the wake of an economic recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

"We are very mindful of the challenge of high food prices, at a time when the economy is already in a slowdown caused by the global coronavirus situation, and are doing everything in our power to bring down the prices of food items across the country," Buhari wrote on Twitter.

The president added in a separate tweet that Nigerian animal feed producers would receive a total of 30,000 tonnes of maize from the national reserves.

Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, with the oil sector being its most significant revenue earner. However, according to the latest data, the Western African country's GDP has contracted by 6.1 percent in the second quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

