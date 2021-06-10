Nigerian national arrested for smuggling 1.8 kg cocaine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A Nigerian national on Wednesday arrested while attempting to smuggle 1.8 kg cocaine through swallowed capsules.

According to Federal board of Revenue press release, during the clearance of Qatar Airways flight coming from Nigeria via Qatar, Nwabueze Nicholas Izueke of Nigeria was stopped by the staff of Collectorate of Customs, while passing through the Green Channel at the Arrivals Hall of Islamabad International Airport.

During scanning at the Pakistan Customs' counter, the passenger's suspicious behaviour reflected that he might have a concealed drugs in his stomach. He was then taken to a hospital where after X-ray, 114 cocaine filled capsules weighing 1.8 kg were recovered from him. The total value of the cocaine is estimated to be around Rs 36 million.

An FIR was lodged against the accused and further investigations in the case were being made by the Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad.