UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Oil Company SEPCOL Confirms Blast On Its Vessel Trinity Spirit, No Casualties Yet

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Nigerian Oil Company SEPCOL Confirms Blast on Its Vessel Trinity Spirit, No Casualties Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Nigeria's SEPCOL oil company said on Thursday that a fire broke out on its Trinity Spirit oil production vessel following a blast when it was off the Nigerian coast.

National media reported the blast earlier in the day. It took place late on Wednesday.

"In RECEIVERSHIP hereby announce the unfortunate incident of a fire that engulfed our offshore facility, the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Teminal, following an explosion during the early hours of Wednesday, February 2, 2022," the company said in a statement, as quoted by the national Daily Trust newspaper.

The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated, the company said, adding that 10 crew members were aboard the vessel.

"At this time there are no reported fatalities," the statement read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Company Oil Nigeria February Media

Recent Stories

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

22 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

22 minutes ago
 Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

23 minutes ago
 ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

23 minutes ago
 PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing ..

PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing issue at all international fo ..

25 minutes ago
 VC condolences over death of senior lawyer

VC condolences over death of senior lawyer

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>