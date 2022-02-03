Nigerian Oil Company SEPCOL Confirms Blast on Its Vessel Trinity Spirit, No Casualties Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Nigeria's SEPCOL oil company said on Thursday that a fire broke out on its Trinity Spirit oil production vessel following a blast when it was off the Nigerian coast.

National media reported the blast earlier in the day. It took place late on Wednesday.

"In RECEIVERSHIP hereby announce the unfortunate incident of a fire that engulfed our offshore facility, the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Teminal, following an explosion during the early hours of Wednesday, February 2, 2022," the company said in a statement, as quoted by the national Daily Trust newspaper.

The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated, the company said, adding that 10 crew members were aboard the vessel.

"At this time there are no reported fatalities," the statement read.