Nigerian Oil Minister Says Country to Fully Comply With OPEC+ Cuts Starting October

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Nigeria reassured OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) that the country would fully comply with the oil cut deal starting October, new Minister of Petroleum Timipre Sylva said Thursday.

"We reassured JMMC of our commitment to comply by 50 percent more in September and fully comply from the month of October," the minister said after a JMMC meeting.