Nigerian President Suspends Central Bank Governor

Published June 10, 2023

Nigerian president suspends central bank governor

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu late Friday suspended Godwin Emefiele from the governorship of the country's central bank, ahead of planned reforms in the financial sector

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ):Nigerian President Bola Tinubu late Friday suspended Godwin Emefiele from the governorship of the country's central bank, ahead of planned reforms in the financial sector.

Emefiele served as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since June 2014.

The move came following an investigation by the government, said a statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Emefiele, it said, has been ordered to instantly hand over to a deputy governor in charge of operations, who will act as the interim governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and reforms.

