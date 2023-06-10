Nigerian Security Agency Detains Ex-Central Bank Chief Under Ongoing Investigation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The Nigerian central bank's ex-governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been put in custody after he was suspended from office earlier this week, the country's security agency said on Saturday.

"The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons," the statement posted on Twitter said.

On Friday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered Emefiele's immediate suspension from office due to an ongoing probe and planned reforms in the country's financial sector, the Punch newspaper reported, citing the director of information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Nigeria's capital of Abuja summoned Emefiele over his non-payment of a multimillion debt, the report said. He was initially supposed to appear before court on January 18 over an outstanding $70 million debt, but later paid $17 million. The presiding judge said the court would not hear the senior official's motion for stay until he appears in court, the newspaper said.