Nigerian Students Protest Against Electricity, Fuel Price Hike - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

Nigeria have staged anti-government demonstrations in the wake of the recent boost in electricity and fuel prices in the country, the Nigerian Premium Times newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Students in several western states of Nigeria have staged anti-government demonstrations in the wake of the recent boost in electricity and fuel prices in the country, the Nigerian Premium Times newspaper reported on Tuesday,

The protests occurred in the States of Osun, Ondo, Ogun and Oyo, and were organized by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the media stated.

"No doubt, this government has worsened all the crises it inherited from the last administration. In fact, the [President Muhammadu] Buhari government is a clear example that we the students must go back to our revolutionary days as we cannot continue to lament," Kazeem Israel, the NANS spokesperson, told the media outlet, calling on Buhari to resign.

Apart from these, protesters are also demanding an end to the devaluation of the national Currency, a 35 percent increase of state investment in education and a 500 percent increase to the health care sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These conditions are not subject to discussion with the government, Israel added.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission's directive, increased electricity rates have been in effect since September 1 for all Nigerians, except for those consuming less than 12 hours of power supply.

The authorities have also increased the price of petrol to $0.42 per liter ($1.59 per gallon) to boost the economy.

The Nigerians have condemned the increases by kicking off other protests in the country, including the most recent one last week.

