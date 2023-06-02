Nigerians face hardship after fuel prices surge

Commuting to work in Lagos, Nigeria's megacity of some 20 million people, has long been a hellish affair, but a surge in petrol prices is making it even worse

Fuel prices have almost tripled across Africa's most populous nation, after newly elected President Bola Tinubu announced Monday that subsidies were "gone".

This has triggered an increase in transportation costs, sending food prices soaring while electricity has become more costly for those using generators.

Lagos minibus driver Abdullah Akinyode said he felt "guilty" that he had to double his prices and that the situation was "very difficult.""Salaries are not increasing," said the 38-year-old, and so "people are not going out of their homes."Nigeria is oil-rich but has meager refining capacity. For years, it has swapped crude for refined oil from abroad, which it then subsidises for its domestic market.