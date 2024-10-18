Open Menu

Nigerians Sacrifice Cars As Cost Of Living Crisis Worsens

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Nigeria's economic crisis and soaring petrol prices forced Bolaji Emmanuel to give up his driver and his Honda Pilot utility vehicle, as he struggles with spiking living costs.

Emmanuel is not alone. Many in Africa's most populous country are abandoning their cars as the costs strain disposable income.

The price of petrol has risen more than fivefold since President Bola Tinubu took office in May 2023.

"I parked it at my son's house. I use public transport now," Emmanuel, a 72-year-old retired health worker, told AFP. "It is not convenient, but it is what the economy demands."

Since coming to power, Tinubu has ended a costly fuel subsidy and freed up the naira currency, in reforms that government officials and analysts say will revive the economy and attract investors.

But in the short term, Nigeria has seen one of its worst crises in decades with inflation at a three-decade high.

A litre of petrol sold for around 195 naira just before Tinubu took office. The price rose to at least 998 naira ($0.61) per litre in Lagos and 1,030 naira in the capital, Abuja, at the beginning of October.

It can go for as much as 1,300 naira elsewhere.

Inflation reached an almost three-decade high of 34.19 percent in June. It has since slowed to 32.7 percent in September.

The slump in purchasing power is piling more hardship on locals, with more than 40 percent of the population living in poverty, according to the World Bank. That figure is expected to rise in 2024 and 2025, before it stabilises in 2026.

The Nigerian middle class, which made up about 20 percent of the population in 2020, now readily sacrifices the comfort of private cars for survival.

Car dealers in Lagos and Abuja told AFP that they had seen more and more people trading their fuel-guzzling cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for more efficient vehicles to cut costs.

"People are actually selling their big cars these days," Maji Abubakar, a car dealer in Abuja, told AFP. "The problem is that even if you put them on the market, there isn't much demand for them."

"It has been more than a year since I sold a car with an eight-cylinder engine, and the major reason is the price of petrol," he added.

