MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Nigeria's backing for an extension of an oil output freeze deal is an "economic decision" as it wants to protect its own interests, while respecting the policies of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the country's Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah told Sputnik.

Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said in May that he supported the extension of the oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC states beyond June and until the end of 2019.

"This is an economic decision which has maybe some political undertones. As usual, Nigeria has to protect Nigeria's interest but not circumventing what the bigger body wants to do. So looking at the context of the bigger body in terms of stabilizing the economy of OPEC and the world, Nigeria has to do things that are consistent with that posture, with those policies," the ambassador said.

The diplomat stressed that OPEC actions could affect the whole world.

"We are with OPEC, and that's why we also talk to Russia for assisting in stabilizing our oil industries," Ugbah said.

In December, participants of the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cut deal agreed to reduce overall production by 1.2 million barrels per day in the first half 2019. OPEC member states pledged to cut production by 800,000 barrels per day, while non-OPEC countries agreed to reduce it by 400,000 barrels per day.

On July 1 and July 2, OPEC and non-OPEC producers will meet in Vienna to discuss the future of the deal.